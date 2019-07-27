NDMA continues drive to sensitize public about monsoon precautions: Mukhtar Ahmad

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has continued their drive to sensitize public about precautions during Monsoon to avoid damages and the flood situation was being monitored round the clock to meet any emergency

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Operations Member Brig Mukhtar Ahmed talking to PTV news channel said, NDMA teams are still in the field for monitoring and coordination with local administration to supplement the relief efforts in rain hit areas, he added.

In order to ensure timely response to the current flood situation in the country, all concerned authorities and departments including NDMA, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Armed Forces, Rescue 1122 and district administration are working hand in glove to cope with this calamity.

He said with the collaboration of warning system of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the authority would utilize its resources to avoid any untoward incident.

NDMA in collaboration with Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and all Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) has launched initiative to facilitate Early Warning System that would utilize GSM Cellular technology for dissemination of early warnings by ensuring institutionalization of a message alert system for the community awareness.

He warned people living near the river bank to remain alert of any untoward situation, adding, people are also being evacuated from the areas wherever required.

Our relevant officials in districts are also distributing posters and brochures amongst the people on the roads containing information about what to do during floods, landslides and other monsoon or heavy rain-related incidents, he said.

This campaign is the part of the NDMA comprehensive print and electronic media campaign to create awareness among the people during monsoon season.

NDMA has already published print media awareness advertisement and broadcast radio programs.

Our department is also organizing different functions at district level to create awareness among masses about natural calamities.

"Flash floods, electrical hazards from submerged power poles and lightning are some of the biggest threats from the monsoons and severe weather," said Mukhtar.

He admitted that natural disasters could not be stopped but proper planning and strategy could help reducing the damages caused by natural disasters.

The aim of initiating campaign is to motivate people to adopt safety measures to mitigate the risks during disasters, he stated.

The situation created due to monsoon rains is being monitored by the authority, all dams ,rivers and specially Chinab have been under observation he said.

Besides spreading awareness through mass media, the NDMA regularly publishes updates on its website for public awareness.

Responding to a question, the public is encouraged to check weather forecasts prior to enjoying their favorite recreation activities this summer, and plan your visit accordingly.

In its latest advisory, NDMA also urged all relevant authorities and tourists to remain on alert and aware during monsoon rains.