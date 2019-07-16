UrduPoint.com
NDMA Continues Relief Operation For AJK Rain-hit Victims: Spokesperson

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 01:07 PM

NDMA continues relief operation for AJK rain-hit victims: Spokesperson

Spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Mukhtar Ahmad Tuesday said that the government was making all out efforts to continue rescue and relief operation for rain-hit victims in Neelum valley area of Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Mukhtar Ahmad Tuesday said that the government was making all out efforts to continue rescue and relief operation for rain-hit victims in Neelum valley area of Azad Kashmir.

Talking to private news channel, he said that rescue and relief work was the top priority of the government and in this regard, all important measures had been taken to overcome the situation emerged after the heavy rains and floods.

He said that the government has establish emergency hospitals, supplying of food and providing shelter to the affected people.

Replying to a question, he said there is need of the hour we should improve early warning system of Weather in country with improving its capacity to meet the international standard in weather forecast system.

He also urged that we should adopt latest technology and equipment to forecast weather.

NDMA as a matter of priority is continuously issuing advisories to all concerned for effective handling of ground situation, he said.

Pakistan Army and Navy continue relief and rescue operation in flood affected areas of AJK, with relief and medical camps set up in different parts.

It was a natural disaster of localized nature and we are capable of handling the situation," he said .

He said blankets, jackets, tents and plastic mats were being sent there.

He also said people were being advised not to spend nights in damaged houses.

The telecommunication system faced severe damage and teams have been dispatched to carry out rescue activities in the area, he said.

NDMA will construct temporary shelters for affected people, he added.

