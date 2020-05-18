UrduPoint.com
NDMA Continues Spraying Of Locust Hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid 30 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:21 PM

NDMA continues spraying of locust hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) continued the spray and survey operation of several thousand hectare locust hit areas of the country aiming to purge the country from the menace.

A spokesman of NDMA said in a statement that both ariel and ground spray of various districts was being conducted right now.

Sharing the details of the spray, he said the spraying of 6,100 hectare areas of Balochistan, 2,400 of Punjab, 900 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 272 hectare areas of Sindh have been completed in last 24 hours.

NDMA has completed the survey of 133,000 hectare areas of Balochistan, 68,000 hectare area of Punjab, 68,000 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 92,000 hectare area of Sindh in last 24 hours.

He said the ariel survey of 120 hectare of the treated areas has already been completed.

As many as 53 districts of the country were hit by locust attack, he said.

He said 28 districts of Balochistan, 11 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 of Punjab, 2 districts of Sindh of the country were hit by the locust attacks.

