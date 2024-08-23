Open Menu

NDMA Convenes 4th Session Of Disaster Response Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 07:07 PM

As per Prime Minister’s directives, NDMA convened the fourth meeting of National Disaster Response Committee (DRC) at NDMA headquarters here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) As per Prime Minister’s directives, NDMA convened the fourth meeting of National Disaster Response Committee (DRC) at NDMA headquarters here on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives and co-chaired by NDMA Chairman Lt General Inam Haider Malik, a news release said.

The session focused on evaluating the progress of directives issued during the third DRC and updates were provided on response undertaken by the provincial departments during rain emergencies. The plans to address potential emergencies that are likely to happen in the next monsoon spell specifically in South Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan were discussed.

Representatives of Pakistan Railway and National Highway Authority apprised the forum about damages of infrastructure and communication lines during localised rain emergencies.

Officials of NDMA provided an overview of the anticipated impacts, situation of water reservoirs and risk calculations prepared by NEOC for the current monsoon along with NDMA’s preparedness and plans.

NEOC also gave an appraisal of the weather outlook of regional countries and the on-going flood situation in Bangladesh.

Chairman NDMA informed the house about the arrangement and plan for humanitarian relief operations for flood-stricken areas of Bangladesh as and when it is required.

Panning minister appreciated the role of NDMA, Federal and Provincial Authorities to ensure a prompt and effective response to monsoon-related emergencies.

He directed PDMA Punjab to plan and deploy resources in areas as projected by NEOC.

Chairman NDMA appreciated the efforts of humanitarian partners and responders for effective management of localised rain emergencies.

Senior officials from various Federal Ministries, NDMA, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs), and representatives from Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Pakistan Commission for Indus Waters (PCIW), National Highway Authority (NHA), Federal Flood Commission (FFC), Railways, and other relevant stakeholders participated in the session.

