NDMA Convenes Coordination Meeting For Humanitarian Relief Assistance To Gaza, Lebanon
Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) A high-level coordination meeting was held today at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to review and plan Pakistan’s ongoing humanitarian relief efforts for the war-affected populations of Gaza and Lebanon here on Saturday.
The meeting was co-chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, and Chairman NDMA, Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, a news release said.
Senior officials from the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and NDMA were also present at the meeting in Islamabad, while the Ambassadors of Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq participated via Zoom.
Discussions during the meeting focused on the immediate needs of the people of Gaza and Lebanon and the logistical challenges related to dispatching relief consignments. The Ambassador of Lebanon expressed deep appreciation for the timely assistance provided by the Government of Pakistan and highlighted that Pakistan is among the first three countries to send relief to the people of Lebanon during this critical time.
To date, Pakistan has dispatched a total of 12 consignments comprising 1251 tons of relief items to Gaza and Lebanon. Of these, 10 consignments were directed to Gaza, while two were sent to Lebanon.
The relief packages included essential items such as tents, tarpaulins, food packs, winterized bedding, medicines, hygiene kits, and other supplies necessary for those affected by the ongoing conflict.
During the meeting, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that the Prime Minister of Pakistan had personally directed the provision of relief to both Lebanon and Gaza. In line with this directive, the "Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Gaza and Lebanon" has been established to facilitate contributions from the people of Pakistan for their brothers and sisters in need.
The Minister also received a briefing from Pakistan's Ambassadors to Lebanon, Palestine, and Syria on the active humanitarian organisations in each country and their aid distribution channels for war-affected areas. He directed NDMA to develop a hybrid transportation model combining air and road routes to enhance aid delivery efficiency. He also called for the integration of food and Non-Food Items (NFIs) suppliers to maximize the provision of essential items to war-stricken victims in Gaza and Lebanon.
The meeting concluded with solidarity with war-affected people and commitment to continued support for the people of Gaza and Lebanon while addressing logistical hurdles for future consignments.
Recent Stories
Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations
Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO
Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution
TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry
Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..
Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price
PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'
Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
14 dead, 1,437 injured in Punjab road accidents12 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews new projects, recruitment process22 minutes ago
-
CM seeks sustainable plan for polio eradication22 minutes ago
-
Govt desires to pass constitutional amendment with broad-based consensus: Khawaja Asif32 minutes ago
-
CM orders construction of bar rooms, daycare centres for female lawyers32 minutes ago
-
Despite having numbers, efforts being made to create broader consensus on constitutional package: Ta ..42 minutes ago
-
LG by-poll scheduled in four village councils of district Abbottabad on Sunday42 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 14 kg drugs in five operations42 minutes ago
-
CM announces Rs 0.3 mln for LEAs for successful operation against Khawarij1 hour ago
-
CM Bugti directs PPL, provincial authorities to finalize Sui extension agreement1 hour ago
-
IGP Motorway opens new facilities at Training College1 hour ago
-
Integrated efforts urged to combat poverty, climate change nexus1 hour ago