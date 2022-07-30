NDMA, CS brief PM on flood situation in Jacobabad: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had reached Jacobabad where Chief Secretary Balochistan, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority( NDMA) Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz and officials briefed the Prime Minister on the flood situation in Balochistan and ongoing relief-rescue operation, she said in a tweet.

After the briefing, he left for Jhal Magsi to visit the flood affected areas, she said.