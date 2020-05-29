NDMA delivers 24 ventilators to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Friday delivered 24 ventilators to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad to cope with the increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

The items delivered to PIMS include; 12, VJ 79 intensive care unit (ICU) ventilators, 12 VPAP portable ventilators and 30 digital monitoring screens, said a press release.