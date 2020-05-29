NDMA Delivers 24 Ventilators To Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:14 PM
National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Friday delivered 24 ventilators to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad to cope with the increasing number of COVID-19 patients
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Friday delivered 24 ventilators to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad to cope with the increasing number of COVID-19 patients.
The items delivered to PIMS include; 12, VJ 79 intensive care unit (ICU) ventilators, 12 VPAP portable ventilators and 30 digital monitoring screens, said a press release.