NDMA Delivers 24 Ventilators To Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:14 PM

NDMA delivers 24 ventilators to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Friday delivered 24 ventilators to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad to cope with the increasing number of COVID-19 patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Friday delivered 24 ventilators to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad to cope with the increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

The items delivered to PIMS include; 12, VJ 79 intensive care unit (ICU) ventilators, 12 VPAP portable ventilators and 30 digital monitoring screens, said a press release.

