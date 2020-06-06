UrduPoint.com
NDMA Delivers 286 Ventilators To Federating Units

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 05:56 PM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far delivered 286 various type of ventilators to all federating units to cope with the growing rush of COVID-19 patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far delivered 286 various type of ventilators to all federating units to cope with the growing rush of COVID-19 patients.

According to NDMA spokesman, 72 ventilators including 36 each intensive care unit (ICU) and BiPAP have been delivered to Punjab, 74 ventilators including 26 ICU and 48 BiPAP have been transported to Sindh, 52 ventilators including 26 each ICU and BiPAP to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 25 ventilators including 10 ICU and 15 BiPAP have been delivered to Balochistan,10 BiPAP ventilators have been provided to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 17 ventilators including 10 BiPAP and 7 portable ventilators have been transported to Gilgit-Baltistan,36 ventilator including 17 each ICU,BiPAP and 2 portable ventilators had been given to Islamabad.

