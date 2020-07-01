NDMA delivers 56 ICU ventilators to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday delivered 56 Intensive Care Units (ICU) ventilators to three hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday delivered 56 Intensive Care Units (ICU) ventilators to three hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to spokesman of NDMA, 40 ICU ventilators and 40 nasal cannulas have been dispatched to Peshawar Institute of Cardiology while eight ventilators each have been delivered to Women and Children, Hospital, Charsadda and Abbottabad.

Some 400 nasal cannulas and 400 plus oximeters have also been delivered to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.