NDMA Delivers 5,700 Tons Of Aid For Communities Battling Monsoon Floods
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A total of 5,700 tons of relief goods have been distributed among flood-affected communities through coordinated efforts of government institutions, welfare organizations, and the Pakistan Army, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) media wing said.
In a press release, an NDMA stated that a comprehensive strategy and efficient delivery mechanism have been implemented to ensure timely distribution of essential supplies to vulnerable regions.
The country is currently experiencing its ninth spell of monsoon rains, which is expected to persist for the next 24 to 48 hours, particularly affecting the country’s upper regions.
Heavy downpours have already been recorded in Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Lahore, signaling intensified monsoon activity across Punjab.
Starting September 6, rainfall is forecast to extend to southern Punjab and southern Sindh, with coastal areas such as Badin, Sajawal, and Tharparkar bracing for heavy showers.
The unusual weather patterns have led to increased water inflow into major rivers, creating flood-like conditions in several districts.
Of particular concern is the expected convergence of the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers at Panjnad between September 4 and 5, which could trigger downstream flooding. Authorities have identified potentially affected zones and initiated precautionary measures to mitigate risks.
Residents in sensitive areas have been strongly advised to follow official safety instructions, avoid unnecessary travel, and remain vigilant as water levels continue to rise.
The NDMA reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging the public to cooperate with emergency services and stay informed through official channels.
