Open Menu

NDMA Delivers 5,700 Tons Of Aid For Communities Battling Monsoon Floods

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 05:30 PM

NDMA delivers 5,700 tons of aid for communities battling monsoon floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A total of 5,700 tons of relief goods have been distributed among flood-affected communities through coordinated efforts of government institutions, welfare organizations, and the Pakistan Army, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) media wing said.

In a press release, an NDMA stated that a comprehensive strategy and efficient delivery mechanism have been implemented to ensure timely distribution of essential supplies to vulnerable regions.

The country is currently experiencing its ninth spell of monsoon rains, which is expected to persist for the next 24 to 48 hours, particularly affecting the country’s upper regions.

Heavy downpours have already been recorded in Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Lahore, signaling intensified monsoon activity across Punjab.

Starting September 6, rainfall is forecast to extend to southern Punjab and southern Sindh, with coastal areas such as Badin, Sajawal, and Tharparkar bracing for heavy showers.

The unusual weather patterns have led to increased water inflow into major rivers, creating flood-like conditions in several districts.

Of particular concern is the expected convergence of the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers at Panjnad between September 4 and 5, which could trigger downstream flooding. Authorities have identified potentially affected zones and initiated precautionary measures to mitigate risks.

Residents in sensitive areas have been strongly advised to follow official safety instructions, avoid unnecessary travel, and remain vigilant as water levels continue to rise.

The NDMA reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging the public to cooperate with emergency services and stay informed through official channels.

Recent Stories

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind th ..

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt

2 hours ago
 Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 202 ..

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025

2 hours ago
 China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

18 hours ago
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

18 hours ago
 WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

18 hours ago
 Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

18 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

18 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

18 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan