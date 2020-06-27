(@FahadShabbir)

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far provided 603 ventilators to across the country hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far provided 603 ventilators to across the country hospitals.

According to spokesman of NDMA, the provided ventilators included 228 ICU, 108 portable and 267 BiPAP ventilators.

Some 196 ventilators have been provided to Punjab, 169 to Sindh, 67 to KP,35 to Balochistan, 32 to GB, 15 to AJK and 89 ventilators have been provided to the hospitals of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

NDMA was also providing 10 ICU, 30 BiPAP ventilators and 30 nasal cannulas to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology.

Two ICU ventilators were also being despatched to District Headquarters Hospital, Attock.