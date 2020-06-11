NDMA delivers PCR machine to Holy Family hospital

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has delivered PCR machine to Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi for conducting COVID-19 test

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has delivered PCR machine to Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi for conducting COVID-19 test.

The machine was handed over to the representative of Holy Family Hospital here on Thursday.

Holy Family had written a letter to NDMA for provision of COVID-19 testing machine.

The machine was provided immediately.

NDMA has adequate stocks of PCR machines and if required the same were provided to the hospitals immediately.