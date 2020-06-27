UrduPoint.com
NDMA Denies Claim Of Sindh CM's For Giving Any Vehicle Purchase List To Provincial Govt

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 06:26 PM

NDMA denies claim of Sindh CM's for giving any vehicle purchase list to provincial govt

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday denied providing any list to the Sindh government for locust operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday denied providing any list to the Sindh government for locust operation.

"No list has been provided to the Sindh Govt for procurement of vehicles by the authority for conducting locust control Operation," NDMA spokesman said in a statement.

NDMA has arranged Pakistan army vehicles in collaboration with National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) for conducting the locust control operation in the provinces including Sindh.

Other necessary facilities have also been provided to the provinces in collaboration with the NLCC.

He said the national action plan to control desert locust invasion had already been issued by ministry of food security and research.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

