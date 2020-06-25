NDMA despatches COVID diagnostic testing equipment to Punjab, GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has despatched COVID diagnostic testing equipment to Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to NDMA spokesman, some 100,000 PCR testing kits and 100,000 manual Nucleic Acid Extraction Kits, 100,000 VTM and 100,000 SWAB have been despatched to Punjab.

Moreover, two bio safety cabinets have been despatched to Gilgit-Baltistan.