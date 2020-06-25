UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Despatches COVID Diagnostic Testing Equipment To Punjab, GB

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:20 PM

NDMA despatches COVID diagnostic testing equipment to Punjab, GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has despatched COVID diagnostic testing equipment to Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to NDMA spokesman, some 100,000 PCR testing kits and 100,000 manual Nucleic Acid Extraction Kits, 100,000 VTM and 100,000 SWAB have been despatched to Punjab.

Moreover, two bio safety cabinets have been despatched to Gilgit-Baltistan.

Related Topics

Punjab Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

41 minutes ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

1 hour ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

2 hours ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

2 hours ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

2 hours ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.