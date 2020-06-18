UrduPoint.com
NDMA Despatches More Testing Equipment To Federating Units

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:39 PM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday transported more COVID testing equipment to four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to help fight COVID-19 pandemic

According to NDMA's spokesman, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been provided 20,000 each RNA Auto Extractors.

Likewise, 10,000 each RNA Auto Extractors have been despatched to AJK and GB.

One each RNA Auto Extraction Machine have been given to Punjab and AJK hospitals.

The eighth tranche of protective equipment had already been transported to the hospitals of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The consignment included some 306,000 medical and face masks, 50,700 protective suits,150,000 surgical gowns, 15,000 safety caps, 30,000 shoes covers, 65,000 safety goggles have been despatched to provinces.

AJK and GB have already been provided essential medical equipment.

