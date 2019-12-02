NDMA developing sustainable financial model for disaster management: Chairman

UrduPoint.com
Mon 02nd December 2019 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal Monday said the authority was working on developing a comprehensive and financially sustainable model of disaster management.

Addressing as the chief guest on the opening session of a training programme, which was organized by NDMA for the Disaster Management and Civil Defence Department officers of the Republic of Tajikistan, he said this training would prove to be an opening to the chain of future engagement between the two countries in the disaster management sector.

The nine-day long training programme for the Tajik officers has been divided into two components. In first phase participants will undergo a five-day theoretical training course in Islamabad while in second phase they will participate in practical exercise at Punjab Emergency Services academy at Lahore along with Pakistan Rescue Teams of Punjab Emergency Services and Rescue Teams of Pakistan Army.

The NDMA chairman, welcoming the participants in the training, said Pakistan and Tajikistan had a shared past-cultural heritage and common future challenges.

Emphasizing the need to revitalize and modernize the existing institutions, he said instead of raising new department, country needed to reform and strengthen old and existing departments, like civil defence.

Highlighting the importance of an inclusive disaster management system, he said the government had already approved the subsuming of Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) with NDMA, which would be finalized by the end of this financial year.

He also apprised the participants that the NDMA was creating a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and reiterated that most of the ERRA employees would be inducted in the force.

Earlier, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Pakistan, Ismatullo Naserdin, expressed his gratitude to the government of Pakistan, and the NDMA for arranging training for Tajik Officers.

He hoped that the participants of the training would learn from the Pakistan's rich experience in the disaster management sector.

