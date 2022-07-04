UrduPoint.com

NDMA Devises Comprehensive Plan To Cope With Monsoon Rains

Published July 04, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with other relevant departments devised a comprehensive plan to cope with any emergency situation in the wake of forthcoming monsoon rainy spell.

Deputy Commissioner West Ghulam Qadir Talpur briefed the Federal Minister for Information Technology Amin-ul-Haq at DC West Office here, said a statement on Monday.

The Federal Minister was told that coordination is being developed with NDMA, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Sindh Solid Waste Management, K-Electric and Sindh education department regarding arrangements of monsoon especially drainage of rainwater and to respond in case of emergency situation.

Members of Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshid, Sadaqat Hussain and Adeel Shehzad, DC West Ghulam Qadir Talpur, Administrator district West Shabih-ul-Hassan and Municipal Commissioner Ghulam Sarwar Rahupoto were also present on the occasion.

