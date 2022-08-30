UrduPoint.com

NDMA Directed To Prepare SOPs To Avoid Untoward Incidents In Future

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 05:10 PM

NDMA directed to prepare SOPs to avoid untoward incidents in future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :In order to avoid further untoward incidents in wake of the recent floods in the country, Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday directed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to prepare comprehensive SOPs in collaboration with provincial disaster management authorities to minimize human losses.

The Minister issued these directions while chairing a Flood Relief Committee meeting, said press release issue here.

The meeting was attended by officials of NDMA who briefed the minister over the latest flood situation in the country.

During the briefing, the NDMA informed the minister that during the last 24-hour heavy storm was reported in Lahore and in other parts of Punjab less rain was reported.

Similarly, it was informed that during the last 24 hours total, 75 people were killed due to flood which includes 53 in Sindh, 16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five in Gilgit Baltistan and two in Balochistan.

The minister also directed the concerned stakeholders to immediately prepare maps of each affected district in order to assess the exact location and number of shelter less people.

During the briefing, the minister directed the secretary health to hold a meeting with provinces over the latest health situation in the affected areas and then give a detailed briefing to the committee on Wednesday.

"The health authorities are directed to immediately figure out what steps have been taken so far to provide medical assistance and health cover to the affected people particularly protection from waterborne diseases which emerge in flood-affected areas after water recedes, said the minister while directing the stakeholders to expedite the relief activities to provide maximum relief to the flood-affected people.

