UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Directs Chief Secretaries To Set Up Quarantine In Hotels

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:11 PM

NDMA directs chief secretaries to set up quarantine in hotels

After the increasing risk of coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has written all chief secretaries of four provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as well to vacate all three to four star hotels and convert into quarantine centers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :After the increasing risk of coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has written all chief secretaries of four provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as well to vacate all three to four star hotels and convert into quarantine centers.

An NDMA official told APP Wednesday that the Chairman NDMA had principally written a letter to the provincial authorities on March 16 to take urgent measures for mitigating impacts of COVID-19.

He said in order to take effective measures the deputy commissioners across the country were also taken on board to implement the orders in its true letter and spirit.

As per the directions, he said the following measures would be made on priority basis as three or four Star hotel would be vacated and converted into Quarantine Centers.

"The possession of regular tenants will be ceased till the emergency exists whereas one person one room policy will be adopted for each traveler and suspected case to be kept in isolation in the Quarantine," he said.

The official noted that Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal had also directed the officials concerned to share details of Quarantine Centers with the Authority on immediate basis so that the number quarantines established should be reckoned to take further actions.

The letter was sent to all Chief Secretaries of Provinces and State of Azad Jammu and Kashmir alongwith its copies sent to the Minister of National Health Services, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Secretary Ministry of Interior, Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Home Secretaries and Health Secretaries of all Provinces and AJK.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Hotel Azad Jammu And Kashmir March All Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Korea seeks UAE’s collaboration to explore globa ..

1 minute ago

CCRI alert employees, families on safety guideline ..

9 minutes ago

Halt to business activities is not a feasible opti ..

9 minutes ago

ITP takes elaborate precautionary measures against ..

5 minutes ago

1,247 pilgrims likely to reach Multan quarantine b ..

5 minutes ago

KP govt, PRCS distributes pamphlets for general pu ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.