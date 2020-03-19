UrduPoint.com
NDMA Directs Chief Secretaries To Set Up Quarantines In Hotels

Thu 19th March 2020 | 06:40 PM

NDMA directs chief secretaries to set up quarantines in hotels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Following the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has directed the chief secretaries of four provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to set up quarantine centers at three to four star hotels in their jurisdiction.

An NDMA official told APP on Thursday Wednesday that the NDMA chairman NDMA wrote a letter to the provincial authorities on March 16 to take urgent measures for mitigating the impacts of COVID-19.

He said in order to take effective measures, the NDMA took the deputy commissioners across the country on board, particularly vacation of three and four star hotels on priority for establishing quarantine centers.

"The possession of regular tenants will be ceased till the emergency exists whereas one person one room policy will be adopted for each traveler and suspected case to be kept in isolation in the quarantine," he said.

The official said NDMA Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal had also directed the officials concerned to share details of the quarantine centers with the Authority on immediate basis so that their number should be reckoned for taking further actions.

The copies of the latter were also sent to the Minister of National Health Services, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Secretary Interior, Secretary National Health Services, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, home secretaries, and health secretaries of all four provinces and AJK.

