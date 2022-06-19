UrduPoint.com

NDMA Directs Departments To Mobilise Resources, Public Awareness Amid Torrential Rains Forecast

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2022 | 09:40 PM

NDMA directs departments to mobilise resources, public awareness amid torrential rains forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday directed all provincial departments and quarters concerned to mobilise adequate resources and create public awareness amid new forecast of a series of torrential rains to be started in the country from June 20 to June 22, 2022.

The NDMA issues instructions to the concerned agencies to remain alert, said a news release.

According to the latest advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a series of torrential rains with winds and thundershowers would begin in the upper and central parts of the country from Monday, it said.

Due to this series of heavy rains, the risk of landslides in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, in addition to floods in most parts of the country, and low-lying areas was prevailing, it said.

In view of this situation, the NDMA has directed all concerned Federal, Provincial Ministries, their attached departments including Press Information Department, Gilgit-Baltistan, State and District Disaster Management Authorities to ensure measures to deal with any emergency situation.

The authority issued instructions to take timely and precautionary measures to ensure that any possible loss of life and property was avoided, it said.

The NDMA also instructed the provincial and district disaster management authorities to liaise with all concerned agencies to ensure pre-availability of de-watering pumps for removing stagnant rainwater, emergency machinery and staff in low lying areas to prevent flooding in residential areas due to inclement weather.

It further directed to ensure timely steps to be taken to deal with choked drains and block roads.

It also directed the local rescue services and departments to run large-scale awareness campaigns to alert residents of flood-prone areas, especially those traveling to tourist destinations, to avoid unnecessary movement.

In addition, people living in low-lying areas should remain alert and immediately report any kind of emergent situation to the emergency services.

The NDMA added that the law enforcement agencies, including motorways and traffic police to keep the tourists traveling to northern areas and travelers informed of the expected rainfall and the latest road conditions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Road Traffic Alert June Sunday All From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

12 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

21 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

21 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

21 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.