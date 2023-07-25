Open Menu

NDMA Directs Departments To Strengthen Coordination For Disaster Mitigation, Contingencies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 04:30 PM

NDMA directs departments to strengthen coordination for disaster mitigation, contingencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The Acting Chairman NDMA on Tuesday presided over a special NEOC session with key stakeholders on the current monsoon situation and instructed relevant departments to strengthen coordination among all departments concerned to streamline disaster mitigation and contingencies plans.

The session was attended by representatives of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Federal Flood Commission (FFC), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities, State Disaster Management Authority and Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMAs/SDMA/GBDMA), Armed Forces, Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Mangla and Tarbela Dam Management Authorities, SUPARCO and Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters (PCIW), a news release said.

The Acting Chairman NDMA reviewed the situation of major Dams and the regulation of river flows during ongoing monsoon spells.

The Tarbela Dam Management briefed that 80 percent has been filled of its full capacity, howsoever there is no flood-like situation expected and impacts on downstream population as of now.

The Mangla Dam Management Authority briefed that the facility is nearly 76 per cent filled of its full capacity and experiencing low-level flood conditions.

It was informed that detailed mock exercises were planned with relevant authorities to handle monsoon contingencies.

The FFD reported that there is less chance of rainfalls over catchment areas of major rivers till July 26. However, heavy rain spells are expected from July 27th to 30 over catchment areas of rivers Indus & Kabul which may trigger flash flooding and high flows in the tributaries of these rivers.

The SUPARCO provided updates on the current situation of Badswat Glacial lake and shared satellite images of hazard-prone GLOF sites in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

The PCIW briefed about the current situation of Indian Dams including Bakhra, Pong and Thein and informed that releases from these reservoirs are still within limits.

The Acting Chairman NDMA also emphasized undertaking public awareness campaigns to maximise the general public's knowledge on risk associated with monsoon season and enhance vigilant monitoring of rivers and reservoirs during monsoon season.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Kabul Flood Dam Gilgit Baltistan May July All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

MoHRE records 18.6 million communication processes ..

MoHRE records 18.6 million communication processes with its customers in H1 2023

15 minutes ago
 SEC approves second batch of housing subsidy benef ..

SEC approves second batch of housing subsidy beneficiaries

30 minutes ago
 ECP defers Imran Khan's contempt case indictment u ..

ECP defers Imran Khan's contempt case indictment until Aug 2

36 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of n ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of new judges of Dubai Rental Disp ..

3 hours ago
 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pa ..

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pakistan in August for Official ..

4 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations ..

UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations meeting

4 hours ago
NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democr ..

NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance

4 hours ago

PM calls for putting end to ‘abhorrent practice’ of desecration of holy book ..

4 hours ago
 Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-fr ..

Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-free South Asia for prosperous f ..

4 hours ago
 Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afg ..

Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan