NDMA Directs Relevant Departments To Take Precautionary Measures For Expected Rain Spell

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 07:54 PM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) following Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued weather advisory for expected rain-wind thunderstorm in Upper parts of the country and directed to the relevant departments to take precautionary measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) following Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued weather advisory for expected rain-wind thunderstorm in Upper parts of the country and directed to the relevant departments to take precautionary measures.

According to the advisory, a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Saturday (night) likely to persist in Upper parts of the country till Thursday 10 Mar 2022.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with light to moderate snow over hills and hailstorm in various parts of the country are expected during the said period.

On the basis of PMD weather forecast, NDMA has issued instructions to respective Provincial and District Disaster Management Authorities and other relevant departments to stay vigilant and promptly ensure precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or property during the said period.

The PDMAs/ DDMAs have been directed further to coordinate with concerned departments for restoration of roads in case of any blockage/obstruction, and to ensure tourists/ visitors in at-risk/ affected areas to be apprised/forewarned about weather forecast.

