NDMA dispatched 13th consignment for war affected people of Gaza, Lebanon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on the directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, continued to provide humanitarian aid to the war-affected people of Gaza and Lebanon.

The 13th consignment included 100 tons of winterized tents and blankets from Islamabad to Amman (Jordan) for people of Gaza, organized by Pak NDMA on the instruction of Prime Minister, a news release said.

In total 1,381 tons of relief items have been dispatched to affected people of Gaza and Lebanon.

The send-off ceremony was held at Islamabad International Airport on Saturday, which was attended by the Parliamentarian Barrister Aqeel Malik, H.E. Mr. Zuhair M. H. Darzaid, Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan, representatives from NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Armed Forces. During the ceremony, the attendees emphasized the urgent need to provide relief to the war-affected populations of Palestine and Lebanon, considering the ongoing conflict and the needs of the affected communities. They reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan's commitment to supporting their brothers and sisters in distress and stressed the importance of collaboration by welfare organizations and the Pakistani public in strengthening these efforts.

Palestinian Ambassador extended the deepest gratitude for unwavering support and generous humanitarian assistance to Gaza from people of Pakistan. He remarked that solidarity during these trying times is a beacon of hope and a testament to the enduring bond between our nations. He added that the humanitarian aid from Pakistan is not just a lifeline of essential supplies but a powerful message of compassion and unity.

To date, Pakistan has dispatched a total of 12 consignments, comprised of 1281 tons of relief items to Gaza and Lebanon. Of these, 10 consignments (1,151 tons) were directed to Gaza, while two aid consignments ( 130 tons) were sent to Lebanon in addition to safe evacuation of 71 Pakistan's nationals from war zone region.

Government of Pakistan has also established a special account called the "Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Gaza and Lebanon". This fund aims to collect public donations to support those in Gaza and Lebanon who are facing war emergencies.