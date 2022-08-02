UrduPoint.com

NDMA Dispatches 1,000 KS Relief Ration Bags For Balochistan Flood Affectees

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday dispatched 1,000 King Salman Relief Fund ration bags for Balochistan flood affectees.

The NDMA Spokesperson in a media release said that King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KS Relief) provided a thousand ration bags for the flood victims of Balochistan.

The ration bags were handed over Deputy Commissioners of Jafarabad, Naseerabad, Sahbatpur, Sibi and Kutch. The ration consists of flour, pulses, sugar and ghee. It may be noted that its first shipment was sent to Balochistan on July 15, which included 3,000 ration packs.

More Stories From Pakistan

