Open Menu

NDMA Dispatches 1,000 More Tents To Khanewal, Total Reaches 36,000

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM

NDMA dispatches 1,000 more tents to Khanewal, total reaches 36,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday dispatched 1,000 additional tents via 18 trucks from its Sukkur and Islamabad warehouses to support flood victims in Khanewal, bringing the total number of tents distributed across flood-affected districts of Punjab to 36,000.

According to NDMA, 670 tents were sent via 13 trucks and 330 via five trucks for onward handover to the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

So far, NDMA has provided 2,270 tons of relief supplies to flood-affected districts of Punjab, including blankets, tents, mosquito nets, water filtration plants, quilts, folding beds, water cans, and 17 rescue boats.

These efforts are being carried out in line with the special directives of the prime minister.

NDMA stated it remains in constant coordination with all relevant civil, military, and welfare organizations and is continuously monitoring relief operations to ensure a unified and effective response.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day

31 minutes ago
 TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan

TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan

46 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Beliz ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

4 hours ago
Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League ..

Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead

13 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outco ..

Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..

13 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Re ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Region, reviews ADNOC’s strate ..

14 hours ago
 UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World C ..

UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World Championship for Juniors in Rom ..

15 hours ago
 Egypt hails Portugal's plans to recognise Palestin ..

Egypt hails Portugal's plans to recognise Palestinian state

16 hours ago
 Cyberattack causes flight delays, cancellations at ..

Cyberattack causes flight delays, cancellations at major European airports

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan