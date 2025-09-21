NDMA Dispatches 1,000 More Tents To Khanewal, Total Reaches 36,000
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday dispatched 1,000 additional tents via 18 trucks from its Sukkur and Islamabad warehouses to support flood victims in Khanewal, bringing the total number of tents distributed across flood-affected districts of Punjab to 36,000.
According to NDMA, 670 tents were sent via 13 trucks and 330 via five trucks for onward handover to the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).
So far, NDMA has provided 2,270 tons of relief supplies to flood-affected districts of Punjab, including blankets, tents, mosquito nets, water filtration plants, quilts, folding beds, water cans, and 17 rescue boats.
These efforts are being carried out in line with the special directives of the prime minister.
NDMA stated it remains in constant coordination with all relevant civil, military, and welfare organizations and is continuously monitoring relief operations to ensure a unified and effective response.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day
TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025
Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead
Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Region, reviews ADNOC’s strate ..
UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World Championship for Juniors in Rom ..
Egypt hails Portugal's plans to recognise Palestinian state
Cyberattack causes flight delays, cancellations at major European airports
More Stories From Pakistan
-
"Queen of Melody" Noor Jehan remembered on her 99th birth anniversary59 seconds ago
-
NDMA dispatches 1,000 more tents to Khanewal, total reaches 36,0001 minute ago
-
FC holds grand peace Jirga in Bajaur1 minute ago
-
Crackdown on negligent employees in dengue campaign, over 60 dismissed from services1 minute ago
-
Traffic Police conduct grand operation to clear university road of encroachments1 minute ago
-
KPCTA wins Gold Award in P@SHA 20251 minute ago
-
Bahawalpur traders laud Pak-Saudi defence agreement1 minute ago
-
India’s plan to execute Yasin Malik could spark an uncontrollable regional & global crisis: Mushaa ..1 minute ago
-
PM to lead Pak delegation at 80th UNGA Session in New York21 minutes ago
-
World recognizes Pakistan’s contributions towards maintenance of Int’l peace1 hour ago
-
Federal capital continuing service-oriented initiatives during holy month of Rabi ul Awwal2 hours ago
-
Experts call for raising awareness, strengthening community support on World Alzheimer’s Day2 hours ago