UrduPoint.com

NDMA Dispatches 1000-tonne Relief Cargo Through PNS NASR To Syria, Turkiye

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 06:10 PM

NDMA dispatches 1000-tonne relief cargo through PNS NASR to Syria, Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :As part of continuous relief assistance on Prime Minister's instruction to the people of countries affected by the deadly earthquake, the National Disaster Management (NDMA) has dispatched the first shipment through Naval Ship NASR from KTP West Wharf Karachi.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Faisal Subzwari, Turkish Consul General Jamal Sangu and Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Faisal Abbasi graced the departure ceremony of the ship, a news release said.

This consignment contains large family-sized winterized tents & blankets as per the current need of quake affectees in Türkiye whereas generators, dry rations, medicines and clothing for the victims in Syria.

The ship carrying 1,000 tonnes of assistance goods for the two countries has departed today and would reach the destination within 14 days.

Federal Minister Faisal Subzwari expressed his sincere condolences for the loss of precious lives due to the earthquake in both countries and assured him of every possible help from the government and the people of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Earthquake Prime Minister Syria From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai South collaborates with dnata to establish s ..

Dubai South collaborates with dnata to establish seamless connectivity at cargo ..

39 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak, a global icon in promoting fe ..

Fatima bint Mubarak, a global icon in promoting female empowerment and gender eq ..

54 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund announces winner of CEO Programme

Khalifa Fund announces winner of CEO Programme

2 hours ago
 MFNCA issues guide to promote culture of political ..

MFNCA issues guide to promote culture of political participation

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme awards ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme awards 26 UAE students

2 hours ago
 SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about mon ..

SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about monetary policy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.