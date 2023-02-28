NDMA dispatches 1000-tonne relief cargo through PNS NASR to Syria, Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :As part of continuous relief assistance on Prime Minister's instruction to the people of countries affected by the deadly earthquake, the National Disaster Management (NDMA) has dispatched the first shipment through Naval Ship NASR from KTP West Wharf Karachi.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Faisal Subzwari, Turkish Consul General Jamal Sangu and Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Faisal Abbasi graced the departure ceremony of the ship, a news release said.

This consignment contains large family-sized winterized tents & blankets as per the current need of quake affectees in Türkiye whereas generators, dry rations, medicines and clothing for the victims in Syria.

The ship carrying 1,000 tonnes of assistance goods for the two countries has departed today and would reach the destination within 14 days.

Federal Minister Faisal Subzwari expressed his sincere condolences for the loss of precious lives due to the earthquake in both countries and assured him of every possible help from the government and the people of Pakistan.