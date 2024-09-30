NDMA Dispatches 10th Consignment Of Humanitarian Assistance For People Of Gaza
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 01:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Under the directives of the Prime Minister, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with support of the Alkhidmat foundation has dispatched a substantial 10th consignment of relief assistance to Gaza.
The sending-off ceremony took place at Karachi International Airport, where the relief items were loaded onto a chartered freighter aircraft, an A300, destined for Amman, Jordan. From there, the aid will be transferred to Gaza, a news release said.
The 10th relief consignment consisted of 40 tons of essential medicines, aimed at providing much-needed medical support to the people of Gaza.
This initiative underscores Pakistan's commitment to supporting humanitarian causes and providing aid to those in need.
The ceremony was graced by the presence of MNA Dr Darshan, representatives from NDMA, and officials from Alkhidmat Foundation, who collectively emphasized the importance of solidarity and support in times of crisis. NDMA has sent total relief of 1151 tons for war ravaged people of Gaza including this current consignment.
