Open Menu

NDMA Dispatches 10th Consignment Of Humanitarian Assistance For People Of Gaza

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 01:20 AM

NDMA dispatches 10th consignment of humanitarian assistance for people of Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Under the directives of the Prime Minister, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with support of the Alkhidmat foundation has dispatched a substantial 10th consignment of relief assistance to Gaza.

The sending-off ceremony took place at Karachi International Airport, where the relief items were loaded onto a chartered freighter aircraft, an A300, destined for Amman, Jordan. From there, the aid will be transferred to Gaza, a news release said.

The 10th relief consignment consisted of 40 tons of essential medicines, aimed at providing much-needed medical support to the people of Gaza.

This initiative underscores Pakistan's commitment to supporting humanitarian causes and providing aid to those in need.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of MNA Dr Darshan, representatives from NDMA, and officials from Alkhidmat Foundation, who collectively emphasized the importance of solidarity and support in times of crisis. NDMA has sent total relief of 1151 tons for war ravaged people of Gaza including this current consignment.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Prime Minister Gaza Amman From Airport

Recent Stories

FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline

FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

17 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

1 day ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

1 day ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

1 day ago
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

1 day ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

1 day ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

1 day ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

2 days ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan