NDMA Dispatches 11 Truckloads Of Relief Goods To Kurram
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan, in collaboration with United Nations agencies on Tuesday dispatched 11 truckloads of relief goods to District Kurram.
According to an NDMA spokesperson, the relief convoy included essential hygiene kits, emergency kits, kitchen sets, blankets, bedding, jerry cans, and tarpaulins.
The supplies were provided by UN agencies, including UNICEF, UNHCR, and IOM.
The distribution of relief goods would be carried out jointly by representatives of the Pakistan Army, civil administration, and UN agencies to ensure their delivery to those in need.
