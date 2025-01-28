Open Menu

NDMA Dispatches 11 Truckloads Of Relief Goods To Kurram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 04:20 PM

NDMA dispatches 11 truckloads of relief goods to Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan, in collaboration with United Nations agencies on Tuesday dispatched 11 truckloads of relief goods to District Kurram.

According to an NDMA spokesperson, the relief convoy included essential hygiene kits, emergency kits, kitchen sets, blankets, bedding, jerry cans, and tarpaulins.

The supplies were provided by UN agencies, including UNICEF, UNHCR, and IOM.

The distribution of relief goods would be carried out jointly by representatives of the Pakistan Army, civil administration, and UN agencies to ensure their delivery to those in need.

Recent Stories

NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting ..

NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting after PTI refusal

6 minutes ago
 Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project

Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project

8 minutes ago
 FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporat ..

FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporate Tax before March 31

23 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

53 minutes ago
 EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defenc ..

EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on r ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election

1 hour ago
National Human Rights Institution approves operati ..

National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan

1 hour ago
 Four players added to star-studded line up for Mub ..

Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Phi ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra

2 hours ago
 Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Kh ..

Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..

2 hours ago
 Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to sha ..

Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhi ..

Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan