UrduPoint.com

NDMA Dispatches 11th Cargo Plane Carrying 1,200 Winterized Tents To Turkiye

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 11:13 PM

NDMA dispatches 11th cargo plane carrying 1,200 winterized tents to Turkiye

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday dispatched the 11th cargo plane carrying another tranche of 1,200 winterised family tents to the quake-hit Turkiye.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday dispatched the 11th cargo plane carrying another tranche of 1,200 winterised family tents to the quake-hit Turkiye.

The Special Air Cargo Dispatch was part of Pakistan's Assistance to Turkiye as per the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the NDMA wrote on it's official Twitter handle.

The NDMA dispatched the 11th Cargo plane with another tranche of 1200 (Type II) fire-resistant winterized family tents of 90 tonnes load from Lahore.

The Authority in order to speed up the dispatch of relief assistance to Turkiye commenced this exclusive Cargo Flight Operation on March 11.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Twitter March Family From

Recent Stories

Sharjah-India Roadshow promotes investment partner ..

Sharjah-India Roadshow promotes investment partnership

2 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima recognises winners of Emirates Skil ..

Sheikha Fatima recognises winners of Emirates Skills National Competition

17 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Discussed Situation in Ba ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Discussed Situation in Bakhmut With UK Prime Minister

7 minutes ago
 Eight arrested after Champions League violence in ..

Eight arrested after Champions League violence in Naples

7 minutes ago
 SU Vice Chancellor departs South Korea to particip ..

SU Vice Chancellor departs South Korea to participate in training program

7 minutes ago
 Guterres lauds outgoing Pakistani general's servic ..

Guterres lauds outgoing Pakistani general's service as head of UN mission in Wes ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.