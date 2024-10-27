NDMA Dispatches 14th Relief Consignment For Gaza, Lebanon
Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on the directives of the Prime Minister, continued to provide humanitarian aid to the war-affected people of Gaza and Lebanon.
On Sunday, the 14th consignment of aid was dispatched from Karachi to Lebanon. This aid shipment, sent by NDMA in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation, comprised approximately 17 tons of supplies, including tents, food tins, dry milk , clothes and hygiene kits, a news release said.
The aid was dispatched via flight from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, to Beirut, Lebanon.
The send off ceremony held at Jinnah International Airport was attended by Federal Minister for Maritimes Affair Qaisar Shah and the representatives from NDMA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Al-Khidmat Foundation.
The Minister emphasized the urgent need to provide relief to the war-affected populations of Palestine and Lebanon, considering the ongoing conflict and the needs of the affected communities.
He reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan's commitment to supporting the brothers and sisters in distress and stressed the importance of collaboration by welfare organizations and the Pakistani public in strengthening these efforts.
Prior to this, Government of Pakistan has sent 11 aid consignments to Gaza, Palestine, and this marked the third shipment to Lebanon, with a total volume of 1,398 tons. The Government of Pakistan continues to send relief supplies based on the needs of the war-affected populations of Lebanon and Palestine. On instructions of Prime Minister, a special account named the "Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Gaza and Lebanon," for collection of donations from the public to aid their brothers and sisters in Gaza and Lebanon who are facing war emergencies.
