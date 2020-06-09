UrduPoint.com
NDMA Dispatches 15 Vents, Five X-Ray Machines To GB

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:27 AM

NDMA dispatches 15 vents, five X-Ray machines to GB

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has dispatched 15 more ventilators and five X-Ray machines to Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has dispatched 15 more ventilators and five X-Ray machines to Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to NDMA spokesman, the dispatch included 10 ICU and five portable ventilators.

The supplying company also provided guarantee after sale service. The company representatives would also give training about the use of the ventilators, he added.

