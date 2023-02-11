NDMA dispatches 16 NLC containers carrying relief items to Turkiye, Syria

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday dispatched 16 National Logistics Cell (NLC) containers carrying relief goods to quake-hit Turkiye and Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday dispatched 16 National Logistics Cell (NLC) containers carrying relief goods to quake-hit Turkiye and Syria.

The NDMA spokesperson informed that the relief items were sent on the instructions of the Prime Minister from Lahore.

The relief goods included tents and blankets as they were the most-sought after items owing to the winter season.

Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal education Minister Rana Tanveer and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ata Tarar sent the relief consignment.

The goods will arrive via Iran to Turkiye and Syria in 10 days.