NDMA dispatches 17th relief consignment for Palestine, Lebanon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) National Disaster Management Authority has dispatched 17th relief consignment for the war affected people of Gaza and Lebanon.

On the directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) continues to provide humanitarian aid to the war-affected people of Palestine (Gaza)and Lebanon, spokesman said in a statement.

The 17th consignment of aid was dispatched from Karachi to Lebanon on Tuesday morning. This aid shipment, sent by NDMA in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation, comprised approximately 17 tons of supplies, including tents, food tins, dry milk, rice, clothes, hygiene kits and medicines. The aid was dispatched via chartered flight from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, to Beirut, Lebanon.

The send off ceremony held at Jinnah International Airport was attended by MNA Dr. Farooq Sattar, representatives from NDMA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Al-Khidmat Foundation.

He reaffirmed the government commitment to supporting the brothers and sisters in distress and stressed the importance of collaboration by welfare organizations and the Pakistani public in strengthening these efforts.

The government has sent 17 aid consignments to Gaza, Palestine, with a total volume of 1610 tons.

On instructions of the Prime Minister, a special account named the "Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Gaza and Lebanon " is established for collecting donations from the public to aid their brothers and sisters in Palestine and Lebanon who are facing war emergencies.