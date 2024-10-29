NDMA dispatches 18th relief consignment for Palestine, Lebanon

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on the directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, dispatched the 18th consignment of aid from Islamabad International Airport to Beirut, Lebanon.

The NDMA continued to provide humanitarian aid to the war-affected people of Gaza and Lebanon whereas this aid shipment, sent by NDMA comprised of 95 tons of supplies, including winterized tents and blankets, said a news release on Tuesday.

The aid was dispatched via chartered flight from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, to Beirut, Lebanon.

The send off ceremony held at Islamabad International Airport was attended by MNA Anjum Aqeel Khan, Lebanese Ambassador Ghassan Al Khatib and representatives from NDMA and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Anjum Aqeel Khan emphasized the urgent need to provide relief to the war-affected populations of Palestine and Lebanon, considering the ongoing conflict and the needs of the affected communities. He reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan's commitment to supporting the brothers and sisters in distress and stressed the importance of collaboration by welfare organizations and the Pakistani public in strengthening these efforts.

Until now, a total volume of 1,705 tons has been dispatched to war-affected zones. On instructions of Prime Minister, a special account named the "Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Gaza and Lebanon," for collection of donations from the public to aid their brothers and sisters in Gaza and Lebanon who are facing war emergencies, he said.