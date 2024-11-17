NDMA dispatches 19th shipment, 17 tons of aid to Gaza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dispatched its 19th shipment of aid on Sunday to Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, carrying 17 tons of essential supplies such as tents, food, milk, clothing, and hygiene kits in collaboration with the Al-Khidmat Foundation.

The aid supplies, including rice buckets, powdered milk, canned food, family packs, sleeping bags, and medical support kits, were dispatched on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif via a chartered flight from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi to Damascus, Syria.

The send-off ceremony held at Jinnah International Airport was attended by MPA, Ali Khursheedi, Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti, senior officials from NDMA, and Al-Khidmat Foundation.

Ali Khursheedi emphasized the urgent need to provide relief to the war-affected population, considering the ongoing conflict and the needs of the affected communities.

He reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan's commitment to supporting the brothers and sisters in distress and stressed the importance of collaboration between welfare organizations and the Pakistani public in strengthening these efforts.

This 19th consignment was dispatched for the people of Syria and refugees from Lebanon, before this, the Government of Pakistan sent 12 aid consignments to Palestine and 6 shipments to Lebanon, with a total volume of 1722 tons. The Government of Pakistan continues to send relief supplies based on the needs of the war-affected populations of Lebanon and Palestine.

On instructions of the Prime Minister, a special account named the "Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Gaza and Lebanon", has been established for the collection of donations from the public to aid their brothers and sisters in Gaza and Lebanon who are facing war emergencies.