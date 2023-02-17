UrduPoint.com

NDMA Dispatches 21 NLC Trailers Of Relief Via Road To Turkiye, Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday dispatched 21 trailers of the National Logistics Cell (NLC) carrying relief items for the earthquake-affected victims of Turkiye and Syria via Taftan, Iran road route.

The NDMA on the directions of the Prime Minister mobilised the NLC trailers that reached Taftan, Iran with relief items, the NDMA spokesperson said.

It was the first convoy sent to the people of the friendly countries of Turkiye and Syria affected by the recent severe earthquake reached Taftan which was a border town at Pakistan-Iran international border.

The relief items included tents, blankets and other essential items.

This relief cargo was consisting of 21 trailers being be sent to Turkiye and Syria via Taftan, Iran road.

More Stories From Pakistan

