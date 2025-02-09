Open Menu

NDMA Dispatches 23rd Humanitarian Consignment To War-torn Palestine, Lebanon, Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in partnership with the Al-Khidmat Foundation, dispatched the 23rd relief consignment of 50 tons of humanitarian aid on Sunday to support war-affected individuals in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria.

Under the prime minister's directives, a total of 1,803 tons of relief supplies have been delivered so far to assist affected communities in Palestine (1,320 tons), Lebanon (372 tons), and Syria (111 tons).

The relief consignment contained items such as tinned meat, powdered milk, hygiene kits, clothing, blankets, tents, and sleeping bags.

The aid was sent via a chartered flight from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi to Jordan.

The send-off ceremony at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi was attended by senior officials from the NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), and Al-Khidmat Foundation.

An NDMA spokesperson stated that the Government of Pakistan remains committed to delivering relief supplies in response to the needs of war-affected communities in Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine.

