NDMA dispatches 4th cargo plane carrying relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday dispatched the fourth cargo plane carrying relief items for quake-hit Turkiye.

The NDMA on the directions of the Prime Minister, dispatched 4th Cargo Plane with 1,200 winterized fire resistent family tents (90 tonnes load) from Lahore, the NDMA shared on its Twitter handle.

Former Punjab education Minister, Rana Mashhood Ahmad and a journalist is accompanying the relief aid.

The special flight operation commenced on March 11, 2023.

So far, 4,800 winterised tents (360 tonnes load) were dispatched via this operation. The NDMA has lined up more than 34 Cargo flights to speed up the dispatch of relief assisstance to Turkiye. The flight operations will continue till March 23.