NDMA dispatches 5th relief cargo plane to quake-hit Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday dispatched the fifth cargo plane carrying relief items to the quake-hit Turkiye.

The cargo containing 1,200 winterized fire-resistant family tents (90 tonnes load) was dispatched from Lahore, the NDMA said on its official Twitter handle.

The NDMA, on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has so far dispatched total 6,000 Type-II tents to Turkiye via this special flight operation which commenced on March 11, whereas 2,595 tents were sent via the Pakistan International Airlines flights and the Pakistan Navy ships.