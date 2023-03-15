UrduPoint.com

NDMA Dispatches 7th Cargo Plane To Turkiye

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 01:30 PM

NDMA dispatches 7th cargo plane to Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as part of Pakistan's Assistance to quake-hit Turkiye through Special Air Cargo Dispatch on Wednesday dispatched the seventh cargo plane carrying 104 tonnes of 1,400 winterised tents.

The NDMA on its official Twitter handle updated that on the directions of the prime minister the cargo plane with another 1,400 winterized fire resistant family tents were flown from Lahore.

The NDMA has so far sent off 8,600 (Type II) tents through this special flight operation which started on March 11, whilst 2,595 have been dispatched via PIA and Pakistan Navy Ship making total 11,195 fire resistant tents.

