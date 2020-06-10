UrduPoint.com
NDMA Dispatches 90 Portable Ventilators To Federating Units

Wed 10th June 2020 | 07:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has transported 90 portable ventilators to all federating units.

According to NDMA spokesman, the portable ventilators could also be installed in ambulances.

The ventilators could be moved from one bed to other bed.

25 each portable ventilators were being dispatched to Punjab and Sindh.

Some 15 portable ventilators have been sent to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 10 portable ventilators to Balochistan.

Five each portable ventilators were being transported to the hospitals of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Gilgit-Baltistan has already been given various kinds of ventilators in addition to despatching five portable ventilators.

