UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Dispatches Another Cache Of PPEs To KP, Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 04:50 PM

NDMA dispatches another cache of PPEs to KP, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday dispatched yet another tranche of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to help protect Health Care Workers (HCWs) from COVID-19 pandemic.

According to spokesman, the eleventh tranche of transported safety equipment included some 135,364 N-95, KN-95 face and surgical masks, 62,988 safety suits,79,478 medical gowns,104,316 pair of surgical gloves,14,866 surgical caps, 60,000 protective goggles, 10,914 face shields, have been shipped to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for onward distribution among doctors and paramedics working in various hospitals of the province.

And 8,695 shoe covers, 1,628 plastic boots have also been sent to Balochistan.

The transportation of safety equipment to doctors and supporting staff of other provinces was also continuing right now, said the spokesman.

Related Topics

Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday From

Recent Stories

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates Mars Mission is UAE’s contribution to e ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

2 hours ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

4 hours ago

National Human Rights Committee discusses preparat ..

4 hours ago

TAQA awards AED900 million projects to expand its ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.