NDMA dispatches another cache of PPEs to KP, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday dispatched yet another tranche of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to help protect Health Care Workers (HCWs) from COVID-19 pandemic.

According to spokesman, the eleventh tranche of transported safety equipment included some 135,364 N-95, KN-95 face and surgical masks, 62,988 safety suits,79,478 medical gowns,104,316 pair of surgical gloves,14,866 surgical caps, 60,000 protective goggles, 10,914 face shields, have been shipped to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for onward distribution among doctors and paramedics working in various hospitals of the province.

And 8,695 shoe covers, 1,628 plastic boots have also been sent to Balochistan.

The transportation of safety equipment to doctors and supporting staff of other provinces was also continuing right now, said the spokesman.