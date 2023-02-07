UrduPoint.com

NDMA Dispatches Another PAF C-130 Aircraft Carrying Relief Items To Türkiye

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tuesday on behalf of the people of Pakistan, dispatched another Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130 Aircraft carrying 9 tonnes consignment of relief items.

The NDMA, on its official Twitter handle, wrote that the relief items included winterized tents and blankets.

The consignment has been flown for quake-hit Adana, Turkiye from Lahore and would arrive at the destination around 7 p.m. local time.

It added that follow-on flights for medical teams and cargo for Türkiye and Syria were also being planned for later.

