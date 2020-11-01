UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Dispatches COVID Safety Items To Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 03:00 PM

NDMA dispatches COVID safety items to Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has dispatched safety equipments to Syria to fight against the COVID-19.

According to the NDMA spokesman, the dispatched items included some 250,000 face masks,50,000 each protective suits,gowns, KN 95 masks and goggles have been sent on the directives of Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal.

Related Topics

Syria

Recent Stories

UAEFA President receives coronavirus vaccine

2 minutes ago

Zayed University, Mexican Embassy discuss ways of ..

17 minutes ago

India reports 470 COVID-19 deaths, 46,963 new case ..

47 minutes ago

Arabic Language Centre, Alef Education sign MoU to ..

1 hour ago

Mexico reports 6,151 new coronavirus cases, 464 mo ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Algerian President on &#0 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.