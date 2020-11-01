NDMA dispatches COVID safety items to Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has dispatched safety equipments to Syria to fight against the COVID-19.

According to the NDMA spokesman, the dispatched items included some 250,000 face masks,50,000 each protective suits,gowns, KN 95 masks and goggles have been sent on the directives of Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal.