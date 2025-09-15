Open Menu

NDMA Dispatches Fresh 100 Tons Aid To Gaza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 05:00 PM

NDMA dispatches fresh 100 tons aid to Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Pakistan on Monday dispatched its 22nd aid consignment to Gaza carrying 100 tons of supplies from Lahore under National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) supervision in partnership with Alkhidmat Foundation.

With this shipment, Pakistan has delivered a total of 2,127 tons of aid to Gaza. The consignment includes ration bags containing flour, rice, cooking oil, pulses, ready-to-eat meals, and canned fruit.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif attended the dispatch ceremony as chief guest, joined by government representatives and senior NDMA officials.

Addressing the gathering, she expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza, stating that “the hearts of the Pakistani people beat with the Palestinians,” and that the suffering of innocent Muslims in Gaza “pains every sensitive soul.”

She described the relief goods as a message of love from Pakistan and commended NDMA and partner organizations for their swift efforts. The Chief Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting people of Palestine and pledged continued assistance during this challenging time.

Recent Stories

Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end o ..

Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We Are Inclusion'

1 minute ago
 ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-br ..

ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-breaking edition

1 minute ago
 UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of r ..

UAE's Free Route Airspace project manages one of region’s busiest, most dynami ..

16 minutes ago
 TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan

TECNO Launches Latest Spark 40 in Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment ..

ADAFSA marks Arab Palm Day, reiterates commitment to sustainable agricultural se ..

31 minutes ago
Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over refe ..

Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over referee controversy in India clash

35 minutes ago
 RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnersh ..

RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnership on UAE-India Start-up Serie ..

1 hour ago
 SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next ..

SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months

1 hour ago
 TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperatio ..

TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media

3 hours ago
 Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Heari ..

Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Hearing Loops across DXB

3 hours ago
 Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 7 ..

Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 761.9 billion: GCC-Stat

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan