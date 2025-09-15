NDMA dispatches fresh 100 tons aid to Gaza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Pakistan on Monday dispatched its 22nd aid consignment to Gaza carrying 100 tons of supplies from Lahore under National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) supervision in partnership with Alkhidmat Foundation.

With this shipment, Pakistan has delivered a total of 2,127 tons of aid to Gaza. The consignment includes ration bags containing flour, rice, cooking oil, pulses, ready-to-eat meals, and canned fruit.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif attended the dispatch ceremony as chief guest, joined by government representatives and senior NDMA officials.

Addressing the gathering, she expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza, stating that “the hearts of the Pakistani people beat with the Palestinians,” and that the suffering of innocent Muslims in Gaza “pains every sensitive soul.”

She described the relief goods as a message of love from Pakistan and commended NDMA and partner organizations for their swift efforts. The Chief Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting people of Palestine and pledged continued assistance during this challenging time.