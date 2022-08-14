UrduPoint.com

NDMA Dispatches Further Emergency Assistance For Balochistan Flood Affectees

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2022 | 08:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday dispatched further relief items along with assistance provided by Saudi Relief to the flood affectees of Balochistan.

The NDMA throughout its flood management activities provided most of the relief goods to the affected areas of Balochistan, a news release issued here said.

The relief items extended till August 13 included ration bags being provided for 39,000 people so far.

However, tents were delivered for more than 45,000 victims, 6,000 tarpaulins, 7,000 mosquito nets, more than 3,000 blankets were provided along with 55 dewatering pumps and 50 generators.

Other aid items include kitchen sets, hygiene kits and chemical spray machines, the NDMA said.

The further relief supplies to Balochistan on August 14 included tarpaulins, blankets and mosquito nets for 60,000 people in fresh shipment of the NDMA.

Moreover, 200 school tents were also part of the relief supplies along with 35 generators and 30 dewatering pumps.

Also, the NDMA delivered 5,000 ration bags in the relief goods including 3,000 water jerrycans for the flood victims.

Some 1,000 ration bags provided by Saudi Relief for the victims of Balochistan have also been dispatched by the Authority.

