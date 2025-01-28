NDMA Dispatches Humanitarian Assistance To Kurram District
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Pakistan National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in collaboration with UN agencies dispatched a humanitarian relief consignment to Kurram District here Tuesday.
The convoy of 11 trucks with relief items provided by UNICEF, UNHCR and IOM, departed from Peshawar on Tuesday.
The relief consignment included essential items such as health and hygiene kits, dignity kits, emergency kits, Kitchen sets, blankets, sleeping mats, jerry cans and tarpaulins to support the affected communities.
The distribution of relief items will be carried out in coordination with the Pakistan Army, civil administration, representatives from UN agencies and Red Cresent Society to ensure swift delivery to those in need.
This initiative underscores the government's commitment to addressing the immediate needs of vulnerable populations and strengthening partnerships for humanitarian efforts.
