NDMA Dispatches Ninth Tranche Of PPE To KP, Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

NDMA dispatches ninth tranche of PPE to KP, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday transported ninth tranche of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to doctors working in the hospitals of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to help fight COVID-19 pandemic.

According to NDMA's spokesman, some 91,000 medical and face masks, 7,000, 25,000 surgical gowns,40,000 safety gloves,3,000 plastic boats, 100 thermal guns,10,000 safety goggles have been dispatched to Balochistan.

Likewise,130,000 medical and face masks, 10,000 safety suits, 25,000 surgical gowns, 40,000 gloves,3,000 plastic boats,150 thermal guns, 15,000 safety goggles have been transported to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

