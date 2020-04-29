NDMA dispatches personal protective equipment to Balochistan, GB hospital staff

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday dispatched fourth consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for the doctors and paramedics working in the hospitals of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday dispatched fourth consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for the doctors and paramedics working in the hospitals of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to NDMA's spokesman as many as 29,098 surgical masks,1,200 N-95 masks, 5,469 safety coveralls, 1,680 gloves, 977 shoe covers, 1,257 surgical caps, 606 face shields,159 protective goggles, 1,200 sanitizer bottles and 396 doctors' gowns have been dispatched for the doctors and paramedics working in different hospitals of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Likewise, 38,798 surgical masks and 1,600 N-95 masks, 7,292 safety coveralls, 2,240 gloves,1,303 shoe covers, 1,676 surgical caps, 808 face shields, 318 protective goggles, 1,600 sanitizer bottles, 529 doctors' gowns have been dispatched to Balochistan.

The PPE to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already been dispatched. Punjab, Sindh and Azad Kashmir hospitals were being dispatched on daily basis.